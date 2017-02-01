Chad Ochocinco Can’t Say Enough Good Things About Bill Belichick, Patriots

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Chad Ochocinco spent only one season in New England, but the former NFL wide receiver saw enough to understand why the Patriots have been so successful over the years.

Mostly, according to Ochocinco, it boils down to Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ coaching staff. The Pats always are in a position to succeed, and it thus comes as no surprise to Ochocinco that New England currently is preparing to face the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Ochocinco on Wednesday on Radio Row to reflect on the six-time Pro Bowl pick’s 2011 campaign with the Patriots and how things operate in New England.

Check it all out in the video above.