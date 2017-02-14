Champions League Predictions: Real Madrid Vs. Napoli, Bayern Munich Vs. Arsenal In Round Of 16

Share this:

Tweet







We’ll take some more of that, please.

The UEFA Champions League returned with a bang Tuesday, with PSG shocking Barcelona and Benfica edging past Dortmund in the first legs of their round of 16 series. Real Madrid, Napoli, Bayern Munich and Arsenal now bear the burden of adding to the thrills.

Real Madrid will host Napoli, and Bayern Munich will welcome Arsenal in two of the most highly anticipated contests in this season’s competition. Soccer fans will be in for a treat if the games are as compelling as Tuesday’s offerings.

Both games will kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET, and fans in the U.S. can watch them online at FOXSoccer2Go.

We looked ahead to both matchups in December following the round of 16 draw. Now it’s time to preview them and revise our predictions (if necessary) in light of the last eight weeks, which have included a winter break and plenty of domestic action.

Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Defending champion Real Madrid hopes to blow away Napoli in the first leg in order to secure a seventh-consecutive appearance in the quarterfinals.

Real Madrid enters the game in good form having won three and drawn one of its last four games. Los Blancos remain in first place in La Liga (Spanish first division) and is aiming for a league and European double in 2016-17. A victory over Napoli will help put Real Madrid’s early 2017 blip firmly in the past, and home comforts could help accomplish the mission.

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have won 28 of their last 33 #UCL matches at the Bernabéu. 💪 pic.twitter.com/kzb159uNTF — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2017

Head coach Zinedine Zidane will welcome fullbacks Dani Carvajal’s and Marcelo’s returns from injury, but Gareth Bale remains out of contention as he recovers from a long-term ankle problem.

Napoli is unbeaten in its last 18 games in all competitions. The Italian club trails Juventus by nine points in Serie A (Italy’s first division) but remains in contention for Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) and Champions League honors.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri has his full squad at his disposal, including red-hot wingers Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens. The big question is whether Sarri will maintain Napoli’s swashbuckling approach in the face of a powerful foe.

57 – #Napoli have fired the most shots (426), scored the most goals (57) and kept the highest possession (61%) in the Serie A 16/17. Impetus — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 14, 2017

Revised prediction: Real Madrid 3, Napoli 1

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal

These teams have met before.

Bayern knocked out Arsenal in the round of 16 in 2005, 2013 & 2014. #UCL pic.twitter.com/xEIDKOcSr0 — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2017

Bayern Munich is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive year. Arsenal has exited the Champions League in the round of 16 for six consecutive seasons.

But we’re expecting something different this time around, with longtime Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger might be leading the Gunners in the knockout stage, and first-year Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti heading his maiden Champions League expedition with the club.

Bayern Munich-Arsenal will largely define the clubs’ season as a success or failure, and the soccer world undoubtedly will pay close attention to the contest.

The German club has won five out of its last six games in all competitions, extending its lead atop the Bundesliga (German first division) standings to seven points and advancing to the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) quarterfinals.

But Bayern must face Arsenal without defender Jerome Boateng and winger Franck Ribery. Midfielder Xabi Alonso is doubtful due to a knee injury.

Recent Premier League losses to Watford and Chelsea threatened to push Arsenal toward crisis, but the fourth-place Gunners remain in the hunt for league (as longshots) and FA Cup glory.

Arsenal’s goalkeeper David Ospina and midfielder Mesut Ozil will be subject to intense scrutiny. Wenger will continue rotating goalkeepers, opting for Ospina over Petr Cech, who starts in the Premier League. Many have criticized Ozil’s recent performances, but Wenger is likely to persist with the playmaker, who has a knack for scoring against Bayern Munich.

One to watch? Arsenal No11 Mesut Özil has scored 4 goals against Bayern. #UCL pic.twitter.com/aDJzoUUn3j — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 13, 2017

Revised prediction: Bayern Munich, 1 Arsenal 1

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv