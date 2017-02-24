Charles Barkley Accidentally Swears On-Air, Much To Shaquille O’Neal’s Delight

Share this:

The FCC probably is watching “Inside the NBA” every week at this point.

The crew of TNT’s NBA postgame show dropped its second S-bomb of the season thanks to Charles Barkley, who actually was telling a pretty funny story when it happened. The Hall of Famer was talking about how director Spike Lee wants to be kicked out of Madison Square Garden like Charles Oakley because of the lowly New York Knicks.

Here’s the video, but as you can imagine, it comes with a warning for language.

At least Shaquille O’Neal promised to pay Barkley’s potential fine once he stopped cracking up. The other analysts delighted in watching Barkley’s reaction to the mistake again and again and recommended he use the “cuss button” Kevin Garnett uses on his “Inside the NBA” segment.

Hey @KGArea21, mind lending us that Cuss Button? pic.twitter.com/zCuh3X6pLM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 24, 2017

Speaking of Garnett, he was the first one of the show’s analysts to swear on live TV this season, despite the existence of the cuss button. If they’re not careful, “Inside the NBA” might end up with a TV-MA rating any day now.