Charles Barkley Calls Current Generation Of NBA Players ‘AAU Babies’

You can say a lot of things about Charles Barkley, but one thing you can’t say is that he doesn’t speak his mind.

Now serving an analyst for TNT, the Basketball Hall of Famer has built a reputation for being unfiltered and unafraid to ruffle feathers. This was certainly the case with his recent comments towards LeBron James, who he called “whiny” for criticizing the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office’s handling of the roster.

James responded to the comments with a scathing remark, in which he brought up Barkley’s vices including gambling and unpaid debts. Despite the personal attack, Barkley was unfazed and stood by his original comment.

Not only has Barkley stood firm in his belief, he’s taken it to the next level. After other NBA players such as Dwyane Wade and Draymond Green endorsed James’ remarks, Barkley criticized the current generation of players on Wednesday’s edition of “Mike and Mike,” in which he called them out for being unable to take criticism.

“This new generation, they all stick together, they all play together, they’re all AAU babies,” Barkley said Wednesday on “Mike & Mike,” as transcribed by USA Today. “Any type of criticism directed toward them, they consider it hate. Even if it’s a fair criticism, they consider it hate. So no, it does not bother me what the new generation thinks, to be honest with you. I know they all stick together, so that’s just part of it too.”

Barkley’s comments come shortly after it was reported that James was campaigning the Cavaliers to trade for New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, even if it meant parting ways with Kevin Love.

After James retorted the last time Barkley sounded off, it should be interesting to see if he has anything to say this time around.

