Charles Oakley Compares ‘Control Freak’ James Dolan To Donald Sterling

It might take more than one meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Michael Jordan to smooth things over between New York Knicks owner James Dolan and Charles Oakley.

The former Knick recently was arrested following an incident at Madison Square Garden, and Dolan later unloaded on Oakley, insinuating he has alcohol and anger issues, and banned him from MSG.

That ban reportedly has been lifted following the meeting with Silver and Jordan, but that might be easier said than done after Oakley compared Dolan to disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling in an interview Thursday with Sports Illustrated Now.

Charles Oakley: James Dolan is on the "same level" as Donald Sterling. pic.twitter.com/SD4bO12Lmm — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 16, 2017

The only thing missing was a response from Sterling — note the “was.”

“I think Dolan’s a terrific owner. I really do,” Sterling told the New York Daily News. “He does the best he can do, and unfortunately sometimes a player misunderstands. I was an owner for 33 years, and sometimes players misunderstand.”

He later added: “Oakley compared me to Dolan? Isn’t that amazing. I feel bad about Oakley. I wish that he could understand that there are no hard feelings by Dolan toward him. Owners don’t have hard feelings toward the players. They want the players to succeed, because when the players succeed, (owners) succeed.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images