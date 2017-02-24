Charles Oakley Finds Way To Watch Knicks Outside Madison Square Garden

Share this:

Charles Oakley doesn’t feel welcome at Madison Square Garden, but that’s not stopping the former Knicks star from watching his old team play.

The former Knicks big man attended the Knicks game against the Cavaliers on Thursday night in Cleveland and was seen sitting courtside next to Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.

Oakley was banned from Madison Square Garden for life by Knicks owner James Dolan after Oakley, who has a rocky relationship with Dolan, was involved in a bizarre altercation with security at the arena. The ban was later lifted following an intervention with NBA commissioner Adam Silver, but Oakley doesn’t want to attend Knicks games unless Dolan issues an apology.

Oakley, who is from Cleveland, told ESPN he wasn’t rooting for either team to win the game and he’s not too concerned about his rift with Dolan.

“I’m just taking it easy,” Oakley said. “I’m not worried about relationships. I’m just taking it a day at a time.”

