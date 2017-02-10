Charles Oakley Reportedly Banned From Madison Square Garden For Life

Share this:

Going forward, Charles Oakley will be a New York Knicks legend on the outside but he can’t come in.

ESPN New York’s Michael Kay reported Friday on Twitter that Oakley has been banned for life from Madison Square Garden following his high-profile ejection from the arena and subsequent arrest,

BREAKING: "Charles Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket." -According to @RealMichaelKay — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) February 10, 2017

Oakley, who played 10 seasons for the Knicks, was involved in a shoving match with MSG security staff Wednesday night early in the Knicks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 53-year-old blames Knicks owner James Dolan for the fracas, but the team says Oakley is solely at fault for the altercation.

And since Dolan owns the team and the arena, he calls the shots in terms of who can enter the building; shots which don’t come much bigger than this one.

