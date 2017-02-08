Chevrolet Racing Gives First Glimpse Of New Camaro GT4.R Race Car

Share this:

Corvette Racing claimed a fourth place finish at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with the No. 3 Corvette C7.R, and now Chevrolet has given us a look at the company’s new customer race car, which it hopes will be just as competitive.

Chevrolet Racing tweeted a teaser video Tuesday of the new Camaro GT4.R, which will compete in both the IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge’s GS class and the GTS class in the Pirelli World Challenge. The GT4-spec car based on the current-generation Camaro ZL1 sends power from its 6.2-liter V-8 to the rear wheels through an Xtrac sequential transmission and Xtrac limited-slip differential, according to Motorsport.com.

Although the video gives us only a flyby shot of a camouflaged GT4.R, Chevrolet Racing tweeted a sketch of the car that gives us a better idea of the aero developments Chevy made to the car.

Introducing the all new #Camaro #GT4R! Coming soon to the @IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge GS and Pirelli World Challenge GTS! pic.twitter.com/gwYk0aaWjc — Team Chevy (@TeamChevy) February 8, 2017

No pricing information has been announced for the Camaro GT4.R, but based on Chevy’s tweets, we expect more details to be announced in the near future.