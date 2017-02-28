Chiefs Release Jamaal Charles; Does Running Back Have Anything Left?

Share this:

Two of the best running backs of the last decade might be on different teams when the 2017 NFL season begins.

First, it was the Minnesota Vikings announcing Tuesday they won’t pick up the 2017 option on Adrian Peterson, and the Kansas City Chiefs released running back Jamaal Charles not long after.

Charles, like Peterson, was one of the best running backs in the NFL earlier in his career. Charles averaged 5.5 yards per carry in his first seven seasons, but injuries have taken a big toll on him over the last two seasons.

Charles has appeared in just eight games since the start of 2015, rushing for 404 yards on 88 carries. The injuries are an obvious concern for any team looking to sign him, especially considering the two-time All-Pro is on the wrong side of 30 years old.

