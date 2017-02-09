Chris Long Also Planning On Skipping Patriots’ White House Visit

Share this:

New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long announced Thursday on Twitter he likely will not attend the team’s upcoming Super Bowl LI celebration at the White House.

Long’s tweet was a response to New York Daily News columnist Chuck Modiano, who penned an open letter saying the NFL veteran should skip the visit as a statement against President Donald Trump.

In the letter, Modiano said Long should follow the lead of Patriots defensive co-captains Devin McCourty and Dont’a Hightower, both of whom have said they will not attend the White House ceremony. Tight end Martellus Bennett also is sitting this one out, and running back James White is considering doing so, as well.

Here was Long’s response:

Oh Chuck. Planned on skipping, hadn't been asked. Don't need an open letter explaining my own words to me. Not *joining* anyone. My call. https://t.co/XWo9x2XT40 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 9, 2017

Long, 31, won his first Super Bowl this season after failing to even make the playoffs in eight seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He didn’t record a single tackle or sack in New England’s 34-28 overtime win over the Falcons, but he did draw a hold that pushed Atlanta out of field-goal range late in the fourth quarter.

Long signed a one-year contract with the Patriots last offseason, meaning he’s set to hit free agency next month.

