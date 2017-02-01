Chris Rose Talks Super Bowl LI, ‘Battlebots,’ Incoming Hall Of Fame Class

Share this:

HOUSTON — With all due respect to the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, Chris Rose might be the busiest man here this week.

Rose, who splits his time as a host on NFL Network and MLB Network, as well as with ABC as the host of “Battlebots,” is doing a little bit of everything in the run-up to Super Bowl LI. The thing he’s most excited for, he told NESN.com’s Rachel Holt, is interviewing the incoming Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Hear more from the hard-working sportscaster from Radio Row in the video above.