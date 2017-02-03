Claude Julien, Bruins Show Support For Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but there is another game this weekend that is getting a little more attention.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots will battle the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game many members of the Bruins are excited for. Head coach Claude Julien says that once the B’s game on Saturday concludes, he will be “all in” on the Patriots. He also expressed that Bill Belichick’s “do your job” mantra can be applied to the black and gold.

To hear more from Julien, as well as David Backes, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.