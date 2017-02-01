Claude Julien Pleased With Bruins’ Adjustments In 4-3 Win Over Lightning

Share this:

The Boston Bruins picked up a crucial two points Tuesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The game was tied 0-0 after the first 20 minutes, but the B’s outscored the Lightning 2-1 in the second period en route to their third straight win.

“They were a little grittier than we were,” coach Claude Julien said on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “They were a little bit more physical and they were coming at us, so we had to adjust. I thought our D’s got better in the second period, our forecheck, neutral zone forecheck got a lot better, but also the forecheck in the first period was nonexistent.

“All of that stuff improved and we just needed to go a little harder from the second period on.”

