Cleveland Writer Suggests Browns Consider Trading No. 1 Pick For Jimmy Garoppolo

The New England Patriots could ask the Cleveland Browns for the No. 12 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft in a trade for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo … or perhaps they could aim even higher?

The Browns own the No. 1 and No. 12 overall picks, and some, including NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock, have suggested Cleveland consider trading the latter pick for Garoppolo, who might be available with Tom Brady looking as good as ever despite turning 40 this year.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot thinks the Browns even should consider sweetening the pot if necessary, making the top overall pick available if that’s what the Patriots want in exchange for Jimmy G.

Here’s what Cabot recently wrote as part of her “Hey, Mary Kay!” mailbag:

“I actually wouldn’t be opposed to the Browns sending the No. 1 overall pick to the Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo if that’s what it takes. Ideally, they’d get him for the No. 12, but if it turns into a bidding war and they have to go that high, why not? They’d be getting a QB who’s proven he can excel against NFL defenses. In recent weeks, national media members, including Bill Belichick pal Mike Lombardi, have speculated the Patriots won’t trade him, but I’m not buying it. If the price is right, they’ll move him, given the fact he’s due to become a free agent after next season. As I’ve written before, I’d strongly consider drafting Mitch Trubisky No. 1 overall and also shipping the No. 12 pick to New England for Garoppolo. Then, I’d look for a pass-rusher and receiver in the second round.”

Garoppolo obviously has limited NFL game experience playing behind Brady in New England, but he started two games this past season while No. 12 served his Deflategate suspension and showed a lot of promise. With uncertainty surrounding the quarterbacks available in this year’s draft, Garoppolo represents more of a known quantity who’s had the benefit of learning under Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for three seasons since being drafted in the second round (62nd overall) in 2014.

Is that upside enough for the Browns to think about trading the top overall selection for Garoppolo, who turns 26 in November and has one year remaining on his rookie contract? And would the Patriots, who’ve been known for trading down on draft day, even consider such an offer? After all, Brady can’t play forever despite what Patriots fans would like to believe.

It’ll be an interesting offseason in New England for various reasons, and it doesn’t sound like the Jimmy G trade rumors are going to die anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images