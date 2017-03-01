Arbella Coverage Cam Play of the Week

Colin Miller Gave The Bruins An Early Lead Against The Coyotes

by on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 8:11PM
The Boston Bruins opened up the scoring in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night at TD Garden thanks to Colin Miller’s fifth goal of the season.

The Bruins defenseman joined the offensive rush, received a slick pass from teammate David Pastrnak and snuck it through the five hole of Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith.

For more on the breakdown of Miller’s first-period goal, check out the video above in the Arbella Coverage Cam.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

