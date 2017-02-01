Colin Miller Makes Ridiculous Save In Bruins’ Win Over Lightning

The Boston Bruins played the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 0-0 tie after the first period Tuesday night thanks to an incredible play by defenseman Colin Miller.
Lightning forward Alex Killorn slapped a shot off of B’s netminder Tuukka Rask, and it was centimeters from crossing the goal line before Miller made a miraculous save.
The Bruins would go on to defeat the Lightning 4-3, their third consecutive victory.
Check out Miller’s unbelievable play in the DCU Save of the Day video above.
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
