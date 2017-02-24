College Basketball Player Stops To Tie Her Shoe During Game, Which Was A Bad Idea

Share this:

The whole “don’t stop to tie your shoes in the middle of the basketball game” is Day 1 stuff, but apparently one member of the Northwestern women’s basketball team could use a reminder.

Ashley Deary probably would like to have this one back, as the Wildcats guard stopped her march up the court Thursday night to bend over and tie her sneaker. There was one very big problem, though: Deary had the ball with her.

In the most predictable sequence of events, Deary lost track of the ball, allowing a Rutgers player to pounce. The Rutgers player won a race to the ball eventually leading to a Scarlet Knights layup.

Whoops.

Northwestern won the game going away, so all’s well that ends well, we suppose, but it’s unlikely Deary’s teammates (and coaching staff) will let her forget about this anytime soon.