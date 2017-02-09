Colts Release Linebacker Who Unwittingly Started Deflategate With Interception

Share this:

Deflategate truly is dead.

We’ve already seen Tom Brady serve his four-game suspension. The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Ryan Grigson. The Patriots won Super Bowl LI, and Brady had his trophy ceremonies with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

And now, the man who caught the ball that started Deflategate no longer is a member of the Indianapolis Colts. The club announced Thursday the release of veteran linebacker D’Qwell Jackson.

The 33-year-old linebacker picked off a Brady pass in the AFC Championship Game two years ago and upon returning to the Indianapolis sideline, the ball’s air pressure was measured and the results reported to the NFL.

And we all know what happened from there.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images