Community College Hockey Player Leaves Penalty Box, Attacks Referee

Share this:

Tweet







The NJCAA national title game ended with a chaotic scene, to say the least.

The Erie Community College Kats took on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in a battle for the league’s championship.

As the game was winding down, and the Lumberjacks’ 7-4 victory all but wrapped up, an Erie Community College player emerged from the penalty box and hit one of the referees.

You can see the event unfold in the video below.

Erie Community College (NJCAA) player storms out of penalty box to level referee late in 3rd period, ending national title game pic.twitter.com/UuJYjSER3K — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 26, 2017

With not much time remaining in the contest, officials elected to end the game following the act of violence.

The Lumberjacks’ victory accounted for their 10th national title in school history.