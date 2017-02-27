Hockey

Community College Hockey Player Leaves Penalty Box, Attacks Referee

Feb 26, 2017
The NJCAA national title game ended with a chaotic scene, to say the least.

The Erie Community College Kats took on the Dakota College at Bottineau Lumberjacks in a battle for the league’s championship.

As the game was winding down, and the Lumberjacks’ 7-4 victory all but wrapped up, an Erie Community College player emerged from the penalty box and hit one of the referees.

You can see the event unfold in the video below.

With not much time remaining in the contest, officials elected to end the game following the act of violence.

The Lumberjacks’ victory accounted for their 10th national title in school history.

