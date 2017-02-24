Company Makes Self-Installing Car Seat You Control Using Smartphone App

Share this:

Tweet







If your handy work is anything like ours, trusting it can be a bit of a gamble, and that’s the last thing you want when installing a car seat. Well, now there’s a way to ensure your child is safe and secure, without you lifting more than a finger.

4moms launched a self-installing car seat in September that automatically latches, levels and tensions itself at the touch of a button, according to a press release. The seat also motors itself and will notify you if something goes wrong, such as a latch coming undone.

“When installed correctly, car seats save lives. Yet four out of five times they’re not, and there’s no easy way to check,” Rob Daley, CEO and co-founder of 4moms, said in a statement. “That’s a serious problem, and we believed it had to get better. We have developed a car seat that not only talks you through the installation process and verifies that the seat is installed correctly; it also continuously monitors the status of the seat. We’re solving a real problem, and giving parents peace of mind.”

Parents are able to start the instillation process using either a 4moms app on their phone, or buttons on the base of the seat. On the app, they will receive alerts as it completes each step, as well as when it completely finishes the process.

You can use the app to monitor the seat’s advanced leveling, which uses accelerometers to determine the vehicle’s incline, and adjust the seat accordingly. If you’re not sure where to put the seat, use the VIN Capture feature to get specialized instructions for your vehicle. 4moms also said parents can input their child’s height and weight, and it will alert them when their child is ready to outgrow the seat’s current configuration.

Interestingly, 4moms also included a feature that reminds you the unit is in the car, similar to the Rear Seat Reminder that General Motors is introducing throughout its brands’ lineups.

Thumbnail photo via 4moms