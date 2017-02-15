Conor McGregor Vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Odds: Betting Outlook If Fight Happens

Share this:

If Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. end up squaring off in a boxing match, the UFC champion will enter the superfight as a major underdog, according to early odds set by Bovada.

Mayweather opened as a huge favorite at -2250, while McGregor’s odds of pulling an upset were set at +950 in the aftermath of his win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, as pointed out by OddsShark.

The odds since have moved, and as of Tuesday night, Mayweather was a -1400 favorite and McGregor was a +750 underdog on Bovada.

There’s no guarantee this fight’s ever going to happen, but a report surfaced Monday stating that McGregor and Mayweather have “settled on their respective fees” and agreed to a deal. So, even though a contract reportedly hasn’t been signed, it at least sounds like we’re closer to this dream fight becoming a reality.

Unfortunately for McGregor, if the odds are any indication, it could be a nightmarish bout for him as he dives into the world of professional boxing.

“This fight is a long shot to happen, in my opinion, and McGregor is a bigger long shot if it does happen,” Bovada sportsbook manager Kevin Bradley said after odds for the fight opened, according to OddsShark. “Floyd has never really been hit his entire career against the baddest professional boxers in the world, so Conor will have to shock the world to even lay some leather on Mayweather.

“Our -2250 line on this speculative fight reflects those facts.”

Mayweather is an undefeated 49-0 in his professional boxing career, so yeah, the buildup to a fight with McGregor probably will be way more entertaining than the match itself.

UPDATE, Tuesday (7:04 p.m. ET): Well, folks, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has thrown cold water on the fight speculation.

