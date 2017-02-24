Could Anderson Silva-Roy Jones Jr. Fight Be On McGregor-Mayweather Card?

Share this:

A fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. could be even bigger than anticipated.

Although a McGregor-Mayweather bout undoubtedly would kill it in terms of pay-per-view buys, a notable undercard could put the spectacle over the top, and a couple of combat sports legends now are lobbying for an opportunity to be part of the action.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and UFC legend Anderson Silva, who’ve expressed interest in facing each other in the past, took to social media earlier this week to campaign for a spot on a potential McGregor-Mayweather pay-per-view.

Of course, there’s no guarantee McGregor and Mayweather ever will come to terms on a fight, so this is all hypothetical. But a Jones-Silva boxing match on the undercard would add an intriguing layer to the whole event, even if both fighters are far removed from their primes.

Jones offered the suggestion via Twitter and also discussed a potential fight against Silva with FightHype.com.

Roy Jones vs Anderson Silva and Mayweather vs McGregor double headline card UFC invasion. Would be biggest event of all time period — Roy Jones Jr. (@RealRoyJonesJr) February 23, 2017

Silva apparently likes the idea, as he quickly jumped on the promotional bandwagon.

All a dream needs to be accomplished is someone who believes that it can be done. #JonesJrVSSilva #SilvaVSJonesJr @RealRoyJonesJr — Anderson Silva (@SpiderAnderson) February 23, 2017

So, will see end up seeing Jones versus Silva if McGregor and Mayweather ever fight? Well, who knows? But for now, we at least have a hashtag to latch onto.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images