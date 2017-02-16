Craig Kimbrel Returns To Mound, Throws First Bullpen Session Of Spring Training

Share this:

Craig Kimbrel was an All-Star in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

The closer had his ups and downs in his first season in Boston, as he posted a 3.40 ERA, which was the highest in his career.

But spring training presents a chance for Kimbrel and all the Red Sox to start fresh, and that’s exactly what he got to do Wednesday when he threw his first bullpen session.

Hear what manager John Farrell said about Kimbrel, as well as what the closer said about his first bullpen