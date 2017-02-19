Cristiano Ronaldo Destroys Defender With ‘Elastico’ Nutmeg Skill Move

Share this:

Tweet







Add this clip to Cristiano Ronaldo’s never-ending highlight reel.

The soccer superstar had the internet buzzing with delight Saturday when he outfoxed an opponent during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga (Spanish first division). Ronaldo used the popular (and difficult) “elastico” skill to nutmeg Espanyol defender David Lopez.

Ronaldo’s elastico didn’t result in a goal but it served as a useful reminder of why he swept soccer’s most prestigious individual awards in 2016 and just might repeat the feat this year.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/UEFA.tv