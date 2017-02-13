Cyrus Jones Reflects On Patriots Rookie Season Filled With ‘Pain,’ ‘Embarrassment’

Share this:

Though he’ll get a Super Bowl ring out of it, the 2016 season was a nightmare for rookie cornerback Cyrus Jones.

The New England Patriots’ top pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Jones clearly was not ready for the bright lights of the NFL. He struggled both on defense and in the return game — his specialty at Alabama — and struggled with ball security and confidence issues before he ultimately was benched for good late in the season.

Jones was a healthy scratch for all three of the Patriots’ playoff games, including their thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

But that’s all in the past now. As a second-round pick, Jones almost certainly will get a second chance to prove himself in 2017, and the 23-year-old appears more than ready to turn the page.

On Sunday, Jones posted a photo on Instagram with a lengthy caption detailing how he felt during his rough rookie campaign and affirming his desire to improve this offseason.

“Reflecting back on my rookie season, this was by far one of the most challenging times in my life,” he wrote. “I experienced a lot of pain, disappointment, embarrassment and overall dissatisfaction with myself. But through this time, I learned many lessons that as a man I can say I truly needed to learn.”

He added: “(I)n 2017, (No.) 24 will be back and ready to work for the best fans in football!”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images