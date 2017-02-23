Dale Earnhardt Jr. Had Better Idea Than Periscoping NASCAR ‘Cars 3’ Event

Share this:

He may have missed the last 18 races of 2016 due to head injuries, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. has always been in midseason form on social media.

NASCAR officials — and kids everywhere — were pretty amped Thursday morning for an announcement by the racing series concerning the upcoming Disney movie, “Cars 3.” Yet while media members prepared for the big reveal, with longtime NASCAR beat writer Jeff Gluck planning to stream it on Periscope, Earnhardt had a better idea.

@jeff_gluck pour some salt in someone's coffee and @periscopeco that instead — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 23, 2017

Earnhardt’s no stranger to interesting food combinations, but unlike with his beloved banana and mayonnaise sandwiches, we’re guessing he’s not just hoping to share with the world the deliciousness of salted coffee.

That’s just mean, Dale. Leave that poor coffee drinker — and Lightning McQueen — alone.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images