Dale Earnhardt Jr., Joey Logano Among Must-Watch Drivers At Daytona 500

Now that the Advanced Auto Parts Clash and the Can-Am Duels are out of the way, racing fans can look forward to Sundays 59th running of the Daytona 500.

Daytona International Speedway is the ultimate proving ground for NASCAR drivers. Over the course of 500 laps, legacies are cemented, hearts are broken and stars are born. This year’s 500 is loaded with champions, fresh faces and one driver whose about to call it a career.

At the end of the day, great racing will decide who wins on Sunday, and who will go home disappointed. And while some drivers seemingly are made for Daytona, some just can’t seem get over the hump. Here are the drivers you need to look out for on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski

Keselowski still is searching for his first 500 victory, but it feels like it’s only a matter of time before he pulls it off. The Team Penske driver has won more plate races than any driver since he began racing full-time on the Cup level in 2009, including two plate-race victories last season. But regardless of Keselowski’s abilities at plate races, the fact is he’s one of the best drivers in the sport today.

“(Keselowski’s)” probably the best right now,” Austin Dillon said at this week’s Daytona 500 media day, via Yahoo! Sports. “There’s three guys right now that do a really good job of defending a lead and holding a lead. There’s Denny (Hamlin), Brad (Keselowski) and Joey (Logano). They’re very aggressive side-drafters.”

Joey Logano

A teammate of Keselowski’s at Team Penske, Logano is no slouch at plate races either; and together the two are nearly unstoppable. Since 2015, Keselowski and Logano have combined to win four of the last eight points-paying plate races, including a Daytona 500 victory for Logano in 2015.

In what could be a sign of things to come, Logano prevailed at last Saturday’s Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona, thanks to a last-lap wreck between Keselowski and Denny Hamlin.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt already has two 500 victories for his name, but a win at this year’s race likely would be one of the sweetest victories of his career. After missing the final 18 races of last season while recovering from a concussion, Earnhardt will start on the front row Sunday, as he tries to claim his third Daytona 500 win.

Earnhardt’s return is huge for NASCAR, and his performance on Sunday will be closely watched by both racing fans and non-racing fans alike.

Michael Waltrip

A 32-year NASCAR Cup career that includes 784 races and four victories — including two Daytona 500 wins — will come to an end Sunday, as Michael Waltrip will drive his final race. It will be Waltrip’s 30th time competing in the 500; and a victory sure would be a fitting send off.

Denny Hamlin

If Hamlin can win on Sunday, he’ll be the first driver to win back-to-back Daytona 500s since Sterling Martin in 1994 and 1995. Hamlin’s victory last year was one of the most thrilling finishes in recent NASCAR history, but a repeat for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver certainly won’t be easy.

