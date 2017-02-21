Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Inspired Soapbox Racer Burns Up New York Streets

Share this:

It’s an inarguable fact that NASCAR stock cars are faster than soapbox race cars. But in the case of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 Nationwide Chevrolet, the soapbox version actually might be cooler than its stock car counterpart.

Earnhardt and his No. 88 made a pit stop before Sunday’s Daytona 500, appearing Monday morning on NBC’s “Today.” Earnhardt wound up judging a soapbox race between show co-host Matt Lauer and correspondent Carson Daly, who stepped into the No. 88 soapbox.

And although the speeds weren’t familiar, the results certainly were.

In case the No. 88’s wooden iteration was going too fast for you to get a good look, here’s a closer look at its awesomeness.

Earnhardt’s return from last year’s concussion-related absence is one of the biggest storylines of the 2017 NASCAR season. His season is off to a promising start, as a strong showing at last Sunday’s qualifying has him starting on the front row Sunday at Daytona International Speedway.