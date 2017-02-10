Damian Lillard Notes He (Not Isaiah Thomas) Started Wrist-Point Gesture

Share this:

Isaiah Thomas has become the face of the wrist-point gesture. But, as Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard notes, the Boston Celtics point guard isn’t the founder of the celebration.

Allow Lillard to explain.

“IT is having a great year this year, playing very well,” Lillard told CSN New England’s Abby Chin before the Celtics defeated the Blazers 120-111 on Thursday night in Portland. “Their team is playing very well. When he does it, the people ask me about it. I tell them I was doing it in 2014-2015. There’s video of it. I’m sure most of the guys around the league have seen me do it. That doesn’t mean others can’t do it.”

At least Lillard is a good sport about the whole thing despite making it clear to the folks at home that he — not Thomas or anyone else — is responsible for the celebration that entails pointing to your wrist in order to signify it’s time to take over the game. Perhaps it’s because Thomas has been the NBA’s best fourth-quarter scorer this season, and all Lillard can do is tip his cap, even though the Blazers point guard has been a late-game stud in his own right.

“Down the stretch, guys take over games,” Lillard told Chin. ” ‘You know what time it is.’ But I know I was the first guy to do it.”

