Danica Patricks Wears Awesome American Flag Shoes At Daytona 500 Media Day

When it comes to the Daytona 500, you have to show up in style.

This notion was not lost on Danica Patrick, as she showed up to the race’s media day Tuesday wearing some awesome American flag shoes.

Patrick said she’s excited about Sunday’s race, but admitted “being a little lucky” helps when it comes to actually winning.

This hardly was the only revelation Patrick made at Tuesday’s media day. As NASCAR made headlines with its new concussion protocol, Patrick acknowledged she’s dealt with concussions during her career, explaining that they occur on seemingly every crash.

We’ll have to wait and see whether luck is on Patrick’s side at Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Inset photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images