Daniel Bard To Showcase New Delivery, Same Velocity In Cardinals Spring Training

It’s been nearly three years since Daniel Bard pitched in the big leagues, but the former Boston Red Sox reliever isn’t ready to throw in the towel on his career.

The 31-year-old right-hander is working on yet another comeback attempt with hopes of reaching the majors for the first time since 2013.

Bard, whose inability to throw strikes cost him his big league job with the Red Sox and is the main reason he hasn’t returned since, signed a minor league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals last summer. He appeared in eight games with the Cardinals’ Florida State League club, and the results weren’t pretty. He pitched just three innings, allowing eight runs — all earned — while walking 13 of the 28 batters he faced. He also hit five batters and threw six wild pitches.

Bard’s latest attempt comes with a new delivery. The right-hander dropped down to the side some and according to longtime baseball reporter Peter Gammons, Bard is still throwing hard with a fastball touching 96 mph.

Daniel Bard's new delivery with 96 mph gas as he preps for spring training in Cardinals system https://t.co/yIw5dvkwor #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/Qq0j1DGVfZ — Gammons Daily (@GammonsDaily) February 24, 2017

Hopefully for Bard’s sake, this change is what helps him get his career back on track.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images