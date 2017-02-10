Danny Ainge Won’t Rule Out Paul Pierce Having His Celtics Job Some Day

Share this:

Tweet







The Truth can pretty much write his own ticket.

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge was asked this week about Paul Pierce possibly assuming a role with the organization upon retiring after this season. Ainge couldn’t say for sure what the future holds for the Celtics legend, but it’s clear Pierce will have no shortage of options once his playing days are over in a few months.

“Paul was a fun player to be with and work together with in building a team in Boston. He was always up in my office giving me ideas, and he loves that part of the game,” Ainge said on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich.” “Paul would be a great coach, Paul would be great at assisting me or taking over for me some day — who knows what Paul would want to do?

“But it’s a grind, and usually players right at the end of their careers, they want to spend more time with their family and do all the things they’ve never been able to do in the middle of the basketball season because it’s such a long season. But Paul would be good at anything — maybe he wants to work in the media — and I don’t know what Paul’s going to do

“He’s got a beautiful family and he loves living in L.A. where he grew up, so we’ll see. But he certainly will have opportunities, no doubt about it.”

Pierce, of course, spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics, even winning an NBA title in 2008, before bouncing around with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and his current team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

There’s little doubt Pierce’s No. 34 someday will hang from the rafters at TD Garden, but it’s also reasonable to think he’s not done making an impact in Boston, even if he never plays another game in green.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images