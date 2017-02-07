Danny Amendola Reveals Which Patriots Teammate Partied Hardest After Super Bowl

Share this:

Act like you’ve been there before, they say.

But what if “there” is the Super Bowl? And what if you really haven’t been “there” in your NFL career? Then you’re free to do pretty much whatever you want, right?

That seems to be the approach taken by New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan — at least according to teammate Danny Amendola.

Amendola, clearly working on very little sleep, stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday to discuss the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, which involved the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Kimmel asked Amendola about the team’s postgame celebration, which apparently involved partying with Snoop Dogg, and the Pats wideout revealed Hogan partied hardest and even participated in some “questionable activity.”

Of course, we don’t blame Hogan for letting his hair down. He spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills and never made the playoffs before joining the Patriots last offseason.

Now, he’s a Super Bowl champion who also had a legendary performance in New England’s AFC Championship Game win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Without knowing the exact details of his “questionable activity,” the man deserves some wiggle room.

