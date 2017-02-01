Daryl Johnston Looks Into Crystal Ball To Predict Tony Romo’s Future

Share this:

Tweet







HOUSTON — Unless Roger Goodell reworks the NFL rulebook to make a two-quarterback system feasible, the Dallas Cowboys will need to part with Tony Romo this offseason.

Of course, there are several ways for them to do that, whether via a trade or an outright release. There is no shortage of teams in need of a quarterback of Romo’s caliber, with the Super Bowl LI host Houston Texans near the top of the list.

FOX analyst and former Dallas Cowboys fullback Daryl Johnston visited NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Radio Row to look into his crystal ball to predict Romo’s future. He also opined on the decline of the fullback position in the NFL and why he thinks Dak Prescott will avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images