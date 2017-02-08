Dave Dombrowski Could See Applying Bill Belichick Lessons To Red Sox

Share this:

Tweet







Dave Dombrowski wants to win a championship with the Boston Red Sox. So what better resource to tap than one of the greatest coaches of all time?

We’re talking, of course, about Bill Belichick, who just led his New England Patriots to their fifth Super Bowl title in 16 years. Considering Dombrowski’s and Belichick’s offices are less than 30 miles apart, would the Red Sox’s president of baseball operations consider drawing lessons from how Belichick runs one of professional sports’ model franchises?

“I do think that there are things that you learn from him, sure,” Dombrowski said Tuesday, via the Boston Herald, at McCoy Stadium, home of the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox. “Any time you have somebody who’s great, you learn. I met Don Shula years ago when I was with Miami, and he was one of the best (as coach of the NFL’s Dolphins). You learn things from him.”

On top of that list, it seems, is relentless attention to detail.

“You try to learn from the best,” Dombrowski said. “It’s easy to say in that sense, but it’s not easy to accomplish. But (Belichick’s) total focus toward day-to-day, and what’s taking place, is admirable. And his preparation.”

Dombrowski has had some success himself, winning four American League Central crowns with the Detroit Tigers and an AL East title with Boston last season. But he hasn’t won a World Series since 1997 with the Florida Marlins, while Belichick has reached the pinnacle five times.

“You’re in a spot where the difference is you’ve got to get to the final spot of winning the whole thing, and that’s what our goals are at this time,” Dombrowski added. “It’s a situation where I have a great deal of admiration (for Belichick).”

He’s certainly not the only one, as Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens also has taken after Belichick’s example. The bottom line: To be the best, sometimes you have to take notes from the best.

“I think it’s different circumstances and a different game, but you always take the time to learn from guys who are the best at their profession,” Dombrowski said. “And to me, when you look at Belichick and (quarterback Tom) Brady, they’re the best at their profession.”

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images