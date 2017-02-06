David Ortiz Celebrates Patriots’ Amazing Super Bowl Win As Only He Knows How

Share this:

David Ortiz has been known to drop some F-bombs in public. He’s also been known to be a pretty big New England Patriots fan.

Those two facts were very evident Sunday night as the retired Boston Red Sox slugger witnessed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Ortiz, like the rest of Patriots Nation, was excited beyond belief after James White’s touchdown plunge gave the Patriots a 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. So, Big Papi decided to share his thoughts on Instagram — and they were quite colorful.

WARNING: In case you haven’t guessed, this video contains explicit language.

Yeeeeeaaa💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 let's go pats. Don't you ever go on the field before the end of the game.. That's bad luck A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Anyone else want to run through a wall after watching this?

Ortiz’s celebration didn’t stop there, either, as he reveled in the victory with some friends. (This one’s clean, don’t worry.)

Omg lm going to celebrate for about a week… The dynasty is backkkkkk A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

Ortiz is no stranger to championships, having won three with the Red Sox, but it’s still pretty awesome to see him this fired up about Tom Brady and Co. winning it all.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images