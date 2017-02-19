David Ortiz Gives Fans Look At New Spring Training In Twitter Video

Share this:

David Ortiz seems to be enjoying his retirement.

While the rest of the Boston Red Sox are gathered in Fort Myers, Fla., for the beginning of spring training, the former designated hitter reported to the beach and shared a look at his new spring training via Twitter.

My spring training 😎 pic.twitter.com/6efcdohjlJ — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 19, 2017

Although Ortiz claims it’s “so good to be retired,” that hasn’t kept his name from coming up frequently at Red Sox camp.

And if the legendary slugger decides to change his mind, he doesn’t appear to be too far from his old mates.

Miami beautiful city🌞 A post shared by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

The reality of a Red Sox team without Ortiz is starting to set in as the 2017 season approaches.

