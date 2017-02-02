David Ortiz Receives New Mercedes-AMG S63 Courtesy Of Red Sox Ownership

Share this:

David Ortiz is going to have more free time on his hands during the spring than he has in over 20 years. But thanks to a consistently generous Boston Red Sox front office, he’ll be spending that time riding in style.

As if the recently retired slugger hadn’t receive enough gifts during last season’s farewell tour, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and other members of the team’s ownership apparently came together and bought Ortiz a 2017 Mercedes-AMG S63.

In the process…… Thank to mr. John henry,tom warner,Sam Kennedy and the Red Sox from office for this beautiful present and my boys from miami garage for doing what they do @delfinenrique26 A video posted by David Ortiz (@davidortiz) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

No hablamos bien el espanol aqui al NESN fuel, but a rough translation of the highly colloquial Big Papi has him saying: “Look at how this baby is turning out. It’s the chosen one brother, even all the way to the trunk.” That, in conjunction with the caption on the video, suggests that the car is getting detailed in Miami.

No word yet on whether Ortiz will drive the S63 to Fenway Park on June 23 for his pregame number-retirement ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images