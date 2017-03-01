David Pastrnak And Colin Miller Hook Up For The Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are on a roll scoring the first goal of the game once again Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes in their first game home at TD Garden after going 3-1 in their west coast road trip.

The Bruins scored the first goal of the game Wednesday night on a turnover by the Coyotes and David Pastrnak capitalized by finding a wide open Colin Miller across the ice for a heads up play to put the Bruins up 1-0 in the first period.

For more information on the first period goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports