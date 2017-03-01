Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

David Pastrnak And Colin Miller Hook Up For The Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

by on Tue, Feb 28, 2017 at 8:57PM
1,572

The Boston Bruins are on a roll scoring the first goal of the game once again Wednesday night against the Arizona Coyotes in their first game home at TD Garden after going 3-1 in their west coast road trip.

The Bruins scored the first goal of the game Wednesday night on a turnover by the Coyotes and David Pastrnak capitalized by finding a wide open Colin Miller across the ice for a heads up play to put the Bruins up 1-0 in the first period.

For more information on the first period goal check out the video above from the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $4,800 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

