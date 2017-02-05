David Pastrnak Gives Bruins New Life With Second Goal Of Game Vs. Maple Leafs

What’s better than scoring one goal? Well, scoring two, of course.
David Pastrnak gave the B’s an early lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs with a first-period goal, but the Leafs responded with four straight goals to take what seemed like a commanding lead. But Boston mounted a comeback, beginning with Pastrnak’s second goal of the night 10:55 into the second period.
Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the goal in the Arbella Coverage Cam above.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
