Share this:

Tweet







David Pastrnak didn’t waste much time getting on the board Saturday.

The Boston Bruins winger gave the B’s an early 1-0 lead with a goal 2:17 into Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It was reviewed for a possible offside, but the goal stood due to inconclusive evidence.

Hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down Pastrnak’s goal in the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images