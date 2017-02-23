David Ross ‘Coming Out Of Retirement’ To Join Harlem Globetrotters

Share this:

You couldn’t have written a better ending to David Ross’ career.

The longtime journeyman capped off his 15-year MLB career with a World Series win with the Chicago Cubs last season, ending the team’s 108-year World Series drought.

Ross’ playing days are over, as he’ll be joining ESPN this season as a baseball analyst. Well, so we thought.

The two-time World Series champion took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that his days as an athlete aren’t over just yet, as he’ll be suiting up for the Harlem Globetrotters for a game on March 1.

Coming out of retirement for the night! March 1 in Tallahassee. Come check out my new team @Globies pic.twitter.com/1bkf0zslWe — David Ross (@D_Ross3) February 22, 2017

Ross excelled in the MLB behind the plate, but we’re not sure how he’ll fair on the basketball court.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images