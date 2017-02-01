DeAndre Hopkins Praises Brock Osweiler’s Upbeat Attitude Through Adversity

Share this:

HOUSTON — Playing quarterback in the NFL rarely is a steady, straightforward affair. But even by those standards, Brock Osweiler experienced a roller-coaster 2016 season.

Through it all, the Houston Texans’ starting-turned-backup-turned-starting quarterback kept an upbeat attitude in practice and in the locker room, according to teammate DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins spoke about the Texans’ up-and-down campaign Wednesday while visiting NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava on Super Bowl LI Radio Row to promote Gx, a new platform from Gatorade.

