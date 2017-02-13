Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Davis Announce They’re Expecting A Baby Girl

Share this:

Derek Jeter and Hannah Davis soon can add “father” and “mother” to their already impressive résumés.

Davis, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who’s married to former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, announced Monday via The Players’ Tribune that the couple is expecting a baby girl.

“Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future,” Davis wrote in a piece titled, “The Derek I Know.”

Jeter has plenty of time to be a parent now after he retired following the 2014 season as one of the Yankees’ all-time greats. He and Davis got engaged in the fall of 2015 after reportedly dating for three years and officially tied the knot last summer.

Jeter apparently already has a name in mind for the baby girl, but Davis isn’t so sure.

“He already has a name in mind — he’s set on it. (We’ll see),” the swimsuit model wrote. “He’ll say when he calls me during the day: ‘So, how are you and so-and-so doing?’ ‘That’s not the name yet, sweetie.’

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him.”

