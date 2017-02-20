Derrick Lewis Calls Out Ronda Rousey After KO Of Her Boyfriend Travis Browne

Share this:

Tweet







Travis Browne might want to fight Derrick Lewis again, if only for what he said after their initial meeting.

After knocking out Browne on Sunday at UFC Fight Night Halifax, Lewis trolled his defeated opponent during his post-fight interview by referring to accusations of his domestic abuse against his ex-wife and asking for his current girlfriend, Ronda Rousey.

Yooo @Thebeast_ufc just KOd rondas boy out cold and said this 😂 pic.twitter.com/tW97xobRED — Love Sidhu (@LoveSidhu14) February 20, 2017

Neither Browne nor Rousey has responded to Lewis verbal barbs.

And we don’t expect them to do so until Browne is ready to square off with Lewis again.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images