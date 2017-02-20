UFC

Derrick Lewis Calls Out Ronda Rousey After KO Of Her Boyfriend Travis Browne

Travis Browne might want to fight Derrick Lewis again, if only for what he said after their initial meeting.

After knocking out Browne on Sunday at UFC Fight Night Halifax, Lewis trolled his defeated opponent during his post-fight interview by referring to accusations of his domestic abuse against his ex-wife and asking for his current girlfriend, Ronda Rousey.

Neither Browne nor Rousey has responded to Lewis verbal barbs.

And we don’t expect them to do so until Browne is ready to square off with Lewis again.

