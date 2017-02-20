Derrick Lewis Really Did Call His Shot Vs. Travis Browne At UFC Fight Night Halifax

Share this:

Tweet







Derrick Lewis is an accomplished UFC fighter, and we suspect he might be a part-time prophet.

In an interview with NESN.com earlier this month, Lewis predicted his bout with Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night Halifax would start with fireworks and end with a second-round knockout. Well, Lewis’ prediction turned out to be spot-on, as he knocked out Browne Sunday night in the second round of the main event.

Here’s proof Lewis really did call his shot ahead of UFC Fight Night Halifax:

Derrick Lewis: a man who says what he means and means what he says.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images