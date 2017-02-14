Dick Vitale Ripped Kansas Fans For Leaving Before KU’s Miracle Comeback Vs. WVU

Share this:

Maybe Dick Vitale is prescient. Maybe he just had a feeling. Maybe he just knew how good the Kansas basketball team is and knew they’re not out of the game until the final buzzer.

Whatever the case, Dickie V. certainly earned the right to tell KU fans “I told you so” on Monday night.

The ESPN commentator was apoplectic as Jayhawks fans headed for the Allen Fieldhouse exits Monday night with No. 3 KU trailing No. 9 West Virginia by 14 points with less than 3 minutes to play.

“Look at these people leaving!” he hollered as ESPN cameras showed the fans getting a head start on traffic.

Dickie V rips Kansas fans for leaving early. "You can't be just a front runner!" https://t.co/nQ3h2FUVYJ — Kevin McGuire (@KevinOnCFB) February 14, 2017

Then, the near-impossible happened. Kansas stormed all the way back to tie the game, but not before Vitale got in another shot as the Jayhawks cut the lead to three with under a minute to play.

Dickie V still at it about the KU fans leaving early lol https://t.co/3fvehTfAQY — Matt Clapp (@Matt2Clapp) February 14, 2017

Of course, Kansas tied the game and sent it to overtime where it completed the miracle comeback, toppling the Mountaineers in one of the most exciting basketball games anyone’s seen all season. Well, that anyone who didn’t leave Monday’s game early has seen at least.

