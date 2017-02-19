Did Gisele Bundchen Point At Roger Goodell Clown Shirt After Super Bowl?

Share this:

As you probably can imagine, Gisele Bundchen was pretty happy after her husband, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, led New England to its epic Super Bowl LI comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

We saw a glimpse at just how happy Bundchen was in a short clip tweeted out by the NFL after the remarkable victory, and we saw even more Friday thanks to a tweet from Barstool Sports’ Jerry Thornton.

In the new video, you can see someone holding one of Barstool Sports’ Roger Goodell clown shirts — yes, the same one Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wore — and it sure appears as though Bundchen points toward it.

Gisele celebrating a Goodell Clown shirt right after #SuperBowlLI is everything good in this life @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/OQPb9TApG2 — Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) February 17, 2017

That could explain why the original video wasn’t longer.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images