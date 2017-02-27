Did Ronda Rousey Hint At UFC Return With Cryptic Social Media Post?

Share this:

Is Ronda Rousey trying to tell us something?

Rousey’s mixed martial arts future is unclear in the wake of her losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December, but the internet started buzzing Sunday when the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion posted a meme on Instagram that could be interpreted as an indication she’s eyeing a return to the octagon.

#quotephase A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 5:16pm PST

Of course, there’s also a chance Rousey simply liked the quote and that it applies to some other aspect of her life, but that theory just isn’t as fun.

