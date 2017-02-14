Did Russell Westbrook Zing Kevin Durant In New Mountain Dew Commercial?

Share this:

With the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors squaring off over the weekend, Russell Westbrook stepped his troll game up in a big way.

It’s been a while since he’s appeared in a new Mountain Dew spot, but Westbrook came back strong in a new commercial released Monday.

The spot features Westbrook draining jumpers from outer space, and the overall message basically is that you should be your own person rather than letting others sway you into making decisions. He ended the commercial by appearing to throw some shade at former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant, who signed with the Warriors in free agency over the offseason.

